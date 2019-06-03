Former ICE Director Tom Homan: ‘If I’m A Terrorist … I Want To Take Advantage Of The Border’

Former acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Monday that if he were a terrorist, he’d try to enter the country through the southern border on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

As Homan stated during his appearance on the nighttime show:

Here’s the tragic thing, if I’m a terrorist — I want to come into this country and do us harm — I’m not going to buy an airline ticket. There are too many checks, too many database checks before you get a ticket. I’m not going to get a visa because the security unit does numerous database checks before you get a visa. If I’m going to be a terrorist entering this country, I want to take advantage of the border now that’s in chaos and come across the border with 12 or 20 other million people came in this country.

“This is a national security crisis. God help us if the wrong people cross that border because of this chaos and this country will go to another 9/11. No one wants to talk about it but this border is vulnerable and it’s a real possibility,” he continued. (RELATED: Border Patrol Chief Agrees With Trump That There Is A Border Crisis)

Homan also referenced Border Patrol agents arresting 1,036 migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border last week in the largest migrant apprehension ever.

Illegal immigration has risen since the beginning of 2019. April marked the second consecutive month during which monthly apprehensions at the border surpassed 100,000, a number that has risen every month this year. (RELATED: Trump Administration To Begin DNA Testing Migrants To Catch ‘Fraudulent’ Families’)

Homan has consistently been critical of Congress’s failure to pass legislation to fix what many have characterized as a crisis on the southern border. Last month, he suggested that Trump should avoid Congress when it comes to addressing the situation.

