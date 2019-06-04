Gillibrand Fundraises Off Of Chris Wallace’s Not ‘Very Polite’ Comment

Chris Wallace scolded Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for criticizing Fox News while appearing on the network and his condemnation has become the presidential hopeful’s new rallying cry.

In addition to adding “Not ‘very polite.'” to her twitter bio on Monday, Gillibrand’s campaign began selling a $20 canvas tote bag adorned with the phrase “Frankly, not very polite.”

“Ever been told you’re not ‘polite?”‘ Gillibrand tweeted with a link to the merchandise. “We have something for you.”

Ever been told you’re not “polite?” We have something for you: https://t.co/Uu8TF0KhqQ pic.twitter.com/ERvJdEiqie — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019

The comments were sparked after Gillibrand appeared on Fox News and blamed the network for highlighting Democrats’ embrace of infanticide. (RELATED: Gillibrand Stumbles Over Campaign Slogan And Policy Reversals)

WATCH:

The nationwide assault on women’s reproductive rights is powered by Donald Trump and Fox News propaganda. Tonight, I said so. pic.twitter.com/HiJxncY8SO — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 3, 2019

“Senator, I just want to say, we’ve brought you here for an hour, we’re treating you very fairly,” Chris Wallace told Gillibrand during the Fox News town hall on Sunday. “I understand that maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News you want to attack us. I’m not sure it’s, frankly, very polite when we’ve invited you to be here.”

The New York senator is a vocal advocate of women’s issues, including abortion on demand, and has been an outspoken supporter of the Women’s March. In December, she insisted that the future is “female” and “intersectional.” Her campaign has focus on intersectionality and gender politics as she tries to carve out a niche in a crowded Democratic primary field.

Fundraising off of the criticism is reminiscent of when Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was scolded for violating a Senate rule that prohibited members from impugning one another. At the time, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell explained that “she was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” prior to censuring her. The phrase immediately became Warren’s slogan.

Gillibrand has been consistently polling under 1 percent and has still not yet qualified for the first debate that will take place later this month. She is trailing most other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination, including Warren.

Gillibrand’s campaign did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

