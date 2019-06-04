Jordy Nelson Will Sign Contract To Retire As Member Of The Green Bay Packers

Jordy Nelson will return to the Green Bay Packers to retire as a member of the team.

The former star receiver spent every single year of his career except the final one with the organization, and he wants to go back to where it all started to retire. (RELATED: Jordy Nelson Retires From The NFL)

The Packers legend told Melissa Brunner on Monday that he intends to sign a one-day deal with his former team so he can retire as a member of the Green Bay organization at some point in August.

Watch his full comments below.

Attn #Packers fans – Jordy will be headed your way one more time! Here’s what he had to say about making retirement official when he visited us today at 4: #wibw pic.twitter.com/wMZZDvheBk — Melissa Brunner (@Melissa_Brunner) June 3, 2019

I might hate the Packers, but I’ve always had a soft spot for Nelson when it comes to the NFL and the players in the league. He comes off as a super blue-collar dude from Kansas and the world of sports needs some more guys like him.

Now, he’s retired from the sport, made more than $50 million during his career and is headed for a life of leisure back in Kansas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Mar 13, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Here’s what else I can tell you for sure. The fans will lose it in Green Bay when Nelson walks out on the field during a preseason game.

The man is a legend among the faithful of the Packers. They’re going to go wild when he retires as a member of the team, and I don’t blame them.

He spent a decade tearing up defenses for Aaron Rodgers and the offense!

I hope Nelson enjoys life after retiring as a Packer. I might hate that team with the passion of a million burning suns, but I can admit he’s done more than enough to earn some rest and relaxation.

