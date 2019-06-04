Marvin Jones Jr. Releases Chilling Hype Photo Ahead Of The Season

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. recently dropped a chilling photo on Twitter.

The talented deep threat posted a photo of himself in his Lions gear with the caption, “Silence. Before the Attack.”

Take a look at it below:

I don’t know about all of you, but my pulse just went from about 60 to 250 in a moment. I love this, and I love the fact we’re rolling in hype content in June. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Quarterback Discusses The New Offense)

Jones is out here dropping straight football porn and the team is also hyping up Matthew Stafford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

I was talking to another big Lions fan over the weekend, and we were both in agreement this is the best offense we’ve had since the 2011 era. That’s saying a lot because that was back in the day when Calvin Johnson literally couldn’t be stopped.

We’re loaded! Loaded all over the board for Stafford, and there’s no reason for him to not air it out all over the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 20, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

If we go out and stink the join up this season, it’ll just be crushing. It’s one thing to suck and not expect to be great. It’s a totally different scenario when you expect excellence and don’t meet the standard set going into the season.

If we don’t ball out, then Matt Patricia’s seat should be extremely hot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on May 20, 2019 at 6:56pm PDT

We open Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. Prepare for one electric season in Detroit.

