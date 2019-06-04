St. Louis Blues Win Game 4 Of The Stanley Cup Final Against The Bruins, Tie Series 2-2

The St. Louis Blues bounced back in a big way Monday night, and won game four of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins 4-2.

Entering the game down 2-1 in the series after getting blown out in game three, the Blues fought and clawed through 60 minutes of hockey to even things up. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 7-2 In Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

You can catch the highlights from the game below.

If you’re a fan of the sport, this is absolutely what you love to see. After Saturday night, it looked like the Bruins had their foot on the throat of the Blues and didn’t look like they’d be letting up at all.

After all, St. Louis gave up seven goals in that game. Seven! It was an absolute bloodbath, and many thought it was a sign the series was pretty much over.

Not so fast, my friends.

After the Blues fought to a 4-2 win last night, we’re now guaranteed at least two more games for the Cup. If that doesn’t get your blood racing as a fan of the sport, then you might honestly not even be alive right now.

Outside of the fanbases of the Blues and Bruins, everybody should be cheering for pure carnage and chaos down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 3, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

Tune in for game five Thursday night at 8:00 EST on NBC. It should be a great matchup as one of these two teams will take a 3-2 lead.

Hockey truly is a beautiful sport.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter