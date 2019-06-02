Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 7-2 In Game 3 Of Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins dropped the hammer on the St. Louis Blues Saturday night in game three of the Stanley Cup Final.

In absolutely dominating fashion, the Bruins walked out of the stadium with a 7-2 road victory and now have control of the series at 2-1. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Tie Up The Stanley Cup Final 1-1 After Beating The Boston Bruins In Game 2)

Watch the highlights from Boston’s dominating performance below.

It might be time to start worrying if you’re a Blues fan. Yes, you’re only a game back with potentially four more to go, but that was the definition of getting annihilated.

I’m honestly not sure it could have been much worse. We were watching it while having a few beers last night, and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

It seemed like the Bruins scored every single time I looked away from the TV for more than a few seconds. Seven goals! The Blues allowed seven goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT

I have no idea how the Blues bounce back, but they need to figure out a way to stop Boston’s momentum immediately.

The Bruins didn’t just win last night. They murder the souls of the Blues players. It was ugly from start to finish, and there were virtually no bright spots for St. Louis.

You just hate to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) on Jun 1, 2019 at 8:26pm PDT

You can catch game four Monday night on NBC. It’ll be interesting to see if the Blues can bounce back and tie this series up. Judging from what I saw last night, I wouldn’t hold your breath for that to happen.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter