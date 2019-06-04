Study Shows 92% Of Media’s May Trump Coverage Was Negative

A new study released by the Media Research Center showed that 92% of media coverage of President Donald Trump was negative in the month of May.

The study notes that the negative media coverage was “just as hostile as the months leading up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report.”

The report also states that the evening news covers Mueller twice as much as they did before the investigation was completed, an investigation that could not find evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia. (RELATED: Amash Reacts To Mueller Statement: ‘The Ball Is In Our Court’)

The report states:

Despite the Mueller report’s lack of an anti-Trump smoking gun, the broadcast networks actually became more invested in the Russia story, as their total coverage jumped from 196 minutes from January 1 to March 21 (19% of Trump’s total airtime) to a whopping 317 minutes from March 22 through May 31 (nearly 42% of all of the President’s coverage).

Trump has had a fraught relationship with the press since bursting onto the political scene during his presidential campaign four years ago. (RELATED: CNN Has Become ‘Hate Trump’ Station, Former Commentators Say)

Trump has frequently referred to the establishment media as “fake news,” and the “enemy of the people.”

The media in turn has mostly covered Trump in a negative way, with studies repeatedly showing their coverage of the president as overwhelmingly negative.

Follow William Davis on Twitter