STARBUCK: Democrats Have A Jefferson-Jackson Day Naming Crisis

After all, these brave Democrats go into battle every day on Twitter, where they are ridiculed over such trivial things as blatant anti-Semitism, including when Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said Republican support of AIPAC was “All about the Benjamins,” and that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

We witnessed similar bravery when New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was more important to be morally right than factually correct, and when AOC released a Green New Deal document that set a goal for “net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast,” or when AOC said that planting certain types of vegetables in community gardens was “colonial.”