Students Haven’t Heard Of D-Day On Its 75th Anniversary

College students in Washington, D.C ., seem to have forgotten about D-Day on its 75th anniversary.

We asked college students if they knew what D-Day is and why it is significant to American history.

Even though thousands of Americans lost their lives storming the beaches of Normandy, France, college students had absolutely no idea what anniversary is marked June 6.

