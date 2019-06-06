Women Allegedly Take More Than $500,000 In Jewelry From Le’Veon Bell’s Florida Home

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell allegedly had a ton of jewelry stolen from him.

According to The New York Post Wednesday, $520,000 worth of bling was taken from his home in Florida. Authorities have said two “girlfriends” are believed to have taken the insanely expensive jewelry. At this time, the suspects haven’t been publicly identified. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jun 3, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

Obviously, getting your stuff stolen sucks, and I think everybody is hoping this situation is figured out so Bell gets his valuables back.

Having said that, I think we really should be asking why the hell any man on this planet would spend over $500,000 on jewelry, including multiple gold chains with diamonds.

There’s no better example of money being pitched right down the drain than buying jewelry, especially as a dude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jun 4, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

If you find yourself as an adult man dropping that kind of cash on diamonds and chains, then something has gone terribly wrong at some point along the way.

That’s just a fact. There’s no reason at all to be spending that kind of money on bling. I can’t think of too many things dumber.

With $500,000, you could invest in real estate or the market, both of which would be lightyears smarter than spending it on jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:42pm PDT

Again, I hope the Jets star gets his stuff back but I don’t ever remember reading a story about two women allegedly stealing a man’s ranch. It’s just not possible.

You can’t have $500,000 in jewelry stolen from you if you never waste your money on that junk to begin with. That’s just a fact.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter