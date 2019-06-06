Ohio State And Michigan Are The Heavy Favorites To Win The Big Ten Football Championship

Ohio State and Michigan are the two teams heavily favored to win the Big 10 football title.

The top teams, according to numbers posted by CBS Sports, are as follows:

Ohio State/+100

Michigan/+200

Wisconsin/+1100

Penn State/+1400

Nebraska/+1800

In case you don’t understand how gambling works, the gap between the Wolverines and Buckeyes is huge. I also love the fact Ohio State is ahead of Michigan.

That is going to trigger the hell out of Wolverines fans. They always yammer away about how this is their year. Michigan fans are experts at talking. Winning? Not so much. (RELATED: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Sends Message To His Critics, Says All His ‘Chips’ Are ‘In’)

The Buckeyes being favored ahead of the Wolverines is going to upset them, and I’m here for that kind of outrage. I’m here for all the Jim Harbaugh fanboys trying to rationalize and explain away these odds.

It’s also another sign oddsmakers are confident Justin Fields is going to tear it up this season for OSU. The man is a freak of nature athlete and should step right in to dominate for the Buckeyes.

As for Wisconsin, I would also put them at third right now in the odds, but +1100 seems like a bit of disrespect. I understand why we’re behind Michigan and OSU, but let’s not get it twisted. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

The Badgers are ready to show up and show out, and the gap shouldn’t be that large. It just shouldn’t be.

When it comes to Nebraska, go ahead and waste your money on them if you want, but we all know they’re not going to win anything. I don’t care what their fans say. Until it gets done, it’s nothing more than pointless talk.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win the title. My guess is most of you with a brain will choose the Buckeyes over the Wolverines.

