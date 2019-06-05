Nebraska RB Maurice Washington Cited For Suspicion Of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Maurice Washington might be in a shade of hot water.

According to Omaha.com, Washington was cited on misdemeanor suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia early Tuesday. There was allegedly marijuana residue in a pipe found in his dorm.

You just hate to see it! What type of program is Scott Frost and all the boosters supporting him running down in Lincoln?

Obviously, Washington is innocent until proven guilty, but these are the last kind of stories Nebraska wants out there. (RELATED: Have I Forced The Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Football Game To Get Scheduled For Primetime?)

ESPN is writing glowing pieces about Wisconsin phenom Graham Mertz at the same time as Cornhuskers fans having to read about a player cited for something allegedly involving drugs.

Clearly, these programs are just worlds apart.

If Scott Frost had any pride in the product he’s building, he’d probably just cancel the season until this entire matter was resolved. You can’t play football on Saturdays if you can’t even stop your players from allegedly breaking the law.

For a program that once upon a time had so much pride, you just have to wonder how it’s fallen so hard and fast.

Just a couple weeks ago, Nebraska fans were trying to convince me they were coming for my Badgers. I think it’s safe to say they’re less than 100% focused on winning.

Best of luck to Washington as he does his beat to beat the charge. Don’t get me wrong. I’m cheering for him. I want him to walk a free man because I don’t want there to be any excuses when we smack Nebraska all over the field. No excuses at all!

I’m also just saying maybe we should shut down the Nebraska program until we figure out a way to fix what Scott Frost has clearly broken.

