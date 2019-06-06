Steven Crowder DEMONETIZED! Social Media’s Liberal Bias Leads To #VoxAdpocalypse

Anders Hagstrom | Contributor

YouTube demonetized conservative commentator Steven Crowder’s YouTube channel Wednesday after Vox personality Carlos Maza notified the company of Crowder’s homophobic jokes.

The Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom takes you through the timeline, starting with Maza’s first complaints against Crowder to  YouTube’s ultimate decision to take action. Why did YouTube initially side with Crowder? What consequences will the demonetization actually have? We answer all that and more. (RELATED: YouTube To Step Up Suppression Of Videos That Don’t Violate Any Rules, Promote News Outlets)

Maza has a history of calling for the de-platforming and even “milkshaking” of conservatives. He targeted Crowder for a T-shirt labeled  “socialism is for figs,” which Maza took as a thinly veiled gay slur. Crowder has also called Maza a “lispy queer” and “Mexican,” among other things.

YouTube’s action against Crowder is part of a larger crackdown on the site’s more controversial content creators, claiming they were “strengthening enforcement of our existing YouTube Partner Program policies. Channels that repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, meaning they can’t run ads on their channel or use other monetization features like Super Chat.”

Crowder claims most of the videos on his channel had already been demonetized prior to YouTube’s move.

