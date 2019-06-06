20 West Point Cadets Involved In Serious Crash, 1 Dead

An armoured personnel carrier crashed during a training exercise for the West Point Military Academy Thursday, killing at least one person.

At least 20 cadets were involved with the crash, according to the U.S. Military Academy and the Orange and Rockland County Fire. The vehicle is said to be a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV).

The crash was near the Camp Natural Bridge training site in Orange County, New York, when it overturned on Route 293 and Natural Bridge Road, New York’s NBC4 reported.

Several cadets are reportedly injured, and the U.S. Military Academy has confirmed that one has died. Helicopters are at the scene to take them to area hospitals and at least one cadet has already been airlifted. (RELATED: Trump Turns To West Point Cadets, Pitches New Branch Of The Armed Forces — The Reaction Says It All)

At least 1 cadet killed, more than 20 injured after military vehicle overturns near West Point training site, spokesperson says. https://t.co/QGT23UnHgY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 6, 2019

Five cadets may have been pinned under the vehicle after it rolled over, CBS News reported.

“There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow,” the U.S. Military Academy tweeted.

Camp Natural Bridge is a training site for cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

This is breaking news and will be updated throughout the morning.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.