Cheapest Ticket To Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final Between The Blues And Bruins Is More Than $2,000

Tickets to game six of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins are insanely expensive.

If you want to watch game six in St. Louis, where the Blues could end the night with the Cup, you’ll be spending north of $2,000 per ticket. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Beat The Boston Bruins 2-1 In Game 5 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

The cheapest ticket right now on SeatGeek is $2,200 with fees included. The most expensive ticket is $14,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:10pm PDT

Do we think it’s safe to say fans of the Blues are fired up right now? They’ve never won a Cup, they could get the job done Sunday and that’s sent ticket prices through the roof.

Over $2,000! For a family of four, you’re dropping nearly $10,000 with fees if you get the cheapest tickets available.

It’s a stunning amount of money. There were many tickets at the Super Bowl cheaper than what game six tickets are going for. You might as well just roll up with a bank vault if you want to watch the final game in St. Louis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 6, 2019 at 6:37pm PDT

If you think these ticket prices are high. Just wait until you see what they are if the Bruins force a game seven. They’re going to shoot into the stratosphere.

Sunday night is going to be absolutely electric, and you know the place is going to be rocking if fans are dropping thousands and thousands of dollars to get through the gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) on Jun 6, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Will the Blues win the Cup? Can the Bruins fight to stay alive? Tune in Sunday night on NBC to find out the answers to both of those questions. This is the kind of energy and tension hockey fans crave, and we’re getting to the bottom of it in a couple of days in game six!

