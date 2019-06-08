Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Says His ‘Biggest Challenge’ Is Learning The New Offense

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is doing everything he can to soak up the new offense.

The Lions hired Darrell Bevell this past offseason to run the offense, and it sounds like things are going to be a bit different on that side of the ball. The star quarterback is doing his best to adapt.

Stafford recently told the media the following when discussing the new offense, according the Detroit Free Press:

That’s my biggest challenge at the moment. Obviously I’m trying to lead this entire team, but at the same time I’ve got a lot of work on my plate to make sure we get everybody in the right spots and make sure we’re producing at a high level on offense.

It really does sound like the offense is getting overhauled, and I’m here for that kind of action. Given the amount of weapons Matthew Stafford is now surrounded with, including first round selection T.J. Hockenson, the offense needs to get cranked up to 100. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Draft Iowa Tight End T.J. Hockenson 8th Overall)

Bevell is a proven winner and has a Super Bowl ring thanks to his time with Russell Wilson in Seattle. The man knows how to get the job done, and I’m excited as all hell to see what he can do with the Lions.

Given the fact Stafford has a rocket for an arm, it shouldn’t be too hard to craft an offense that allows the Lions to slice and dice all over the field.

Last year is locked away in the past, and we’re not going back to the disappointing 2018 campaign. We loaded up on weapons for our star gunslinger, we’ve got a new OC and it’s time to show up and show out in 2019.

I’ve loved everything I’ve heard out of minicamp so far and throughout the offseason. My friends, there are big things on the horizon, and I couldn’t be more excited.

