Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead

The Toronto Raptors are up 3-1 in the NBA finals after beating the Golden State Warriors 105-92 Friday night.

If Warriors fans weren’t worried before, I think it’s officially time to smash the panic button after what we saw last night. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Golden State Warriors 123-109 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals)

It looked like Golden State was actually going to pull this one out early, but Kawhi Leonard and Toronto had other plans. Check out the highlights from the game below.

If Kevin Durant doesn’t return for the Warriors, then this series is over. It’s as dead as disco. We’re headed back to Toronto for game five, and the Raptors could be holding the championship trophy by the end of Monday night.

Not only are they down 1-3 in the series, but they’ve been thoroughly dominated at times without their star forward on the floor.

Leonard and the Raptors have run wild at some points in the series. If Durant has any juice left in the tank as he recovers from a calf injury, then Warriors fans better pray like hell he returns. Otherwise, we’re about to watch Toronto win the whole thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

Tune in Monday night at 9:00 EST on ABC to find out if the Raptors can close out the series and win their first title.

If you’re a fan of the Warriors, now would be the time to call in any favors you might have lingering around the universe. Trust me, Golden State needs all the help they can get at this point.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter