Calvin Kattar Defeats Ricardo Lamas At UFC 238 With Flurry Of Unreal Punches

Calvin Kattar had himself a day at UFC 238 Saturday.

Kattar lit up Ricardo Lamas in the first round with a series of punches that came right out of nowhere. Not only did Lamas not win, I’m not even sure he ever had a chance to defend himself. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Once the first shot landed, the fight was pretty much over. Watch it all go down below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Is Dana White putting out a great product or is he putting out a great product? The answer is an overwhelming yes. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

These fights have been downright incredible. At UFC 238 we got Kattar defeating Lamas and we had Valentina Shevchenko taking out Jessica Eye.

What more could fans possibly want? These fights have been incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by calvinkattar (@calvinkattar) on Jun 8, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

As for Kattar, he brought the boom against Lamas, and I’m not sure it could have gone much better for him. The moment the first punch landed during that series, the fight was sealed up for the books.

Just an epic performance for Kattar.

I can’t wait to see what Dana White provides us next. The UFC is as great as it’s ever been, and I fully only expect it to get better.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter