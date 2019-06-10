Britney Spears Hits Back At Paparazzi Snaps Of Her In A Bikini That Make Her Look ’40 Pounds Bigger’

Britney Spears slammed the paparazzi after photos of her in a bikini in Miami surfaced over the weekend, saying the pictures make her look “40 pounds bigger.”

"A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they're posting are either not on time or they're fake," the 37-year-old pop singer shared in a video posted on Instagram Sunday wearing the same bikini that she had on in the paparazzi snaps.

Britney Spears ended the paparazzi pic.twitter.com/QOoS3hOQrT — manuel. ???? (@MANUELCAV) June 10, 2019

"But no one ever really asks, 'Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?'" she added. "It's a conspiracy theory that I'm actually interested in."

Spears continued, “Yesterday, I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

The comments came after photos surfaced showing her enjoying some fun at the beach with her boyfriend Sam Asghari while on vacation in Miami.

08/06/19 Britney and Sam on a yacht in Miami #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/5Pu2HCrOQn — popqueenbritneydotcom (@popqueenbritney) June 9, 2019



At one point in the clip, she also noted that she looked a bit “[haggard]” because her eye makeup had gotten smudged as she finished riding on a jet ski.

Britney Spears accuses paparazzi of altering images of her https://t.co/SQvRiyxs58 pic.twitter.com/SYqmmyuSzD — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2019

Mega, the photo agency who took the shots, told Page Six that they thought the “Womanizer” hitmaker “looks great” and denied doing anything to the photos.

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way,” a rep shared with the outlet. “They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”

It all comes after the “Toxic” singer made headlines last month following a month-long stay at a mental health facility, where she admitted herself to deal with issues related to her father’s illness.