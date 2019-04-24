Britney Spears Shares Workout Video Amid Rehab Cycle

Britney Spears definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she updated her fans once more about how she was doing amid reports about going to rehab.

The 37-year-old pop star looked terrific as she worked up quite a sweat in a workout clip she shared on Instagram showing her wearing a bright yellow workout bra and black sweat pants. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She captioned the lively video, “Who knew stress would be a great [five-]pound weight loss. Yay for me,” along with a couple winking face emojis. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It all comes after the “Womanizer” star finally broke her silence following reports earlier this month that she admitted herself into a mental health treatment facility to deal with issues surrounding her father’s health. And just days after reports surfaced that concerned fans worried the singer was being held against her will at the facility. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker explained in a video post on social media.

“I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she added.”My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.”

Spears continued, “You may not know this about me, but I am strong and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”