Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 5-1 In Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final

The Boston Bruins tied up the Stanley Cup Final 3-3 after beating the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Sunday night.

Entering game six down 3-2, the Bruins had no problem controlling the game pretty much from start to finish as they fought their way back to even up the series. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Beat The Boston Bruins 2-1 In Game 5 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

Watch all the highlights from the massive win below.

Now, we get the greatest event in all of sports. We get a game seven. If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then you can’t ever call yourself a hockey fan again.

This series between the Blues and Bruins has been electric from start to finish as both teams have fought like hell to stay alive.

Going into St. Louis last night down a game and coming out after a dominating performance with a win was incredibly impressive.

Now, we’ll have 60 more minutes of hockey Wednesday night to determine which of these two great teams will hold the Cup when it’s all said and done.

Will the Bruins earn another one? Can St. Louis bring the first one home in the history of the franchise? These are the questions we’ll have answered in a few short days, and I can promise you hockey fans around the globe are juiced.

Tune in Wednesday night at 8:00 EST on NBC to watch game seven unfold. It’s going to be epic as the Bruins and Blues fight for the right to be remembered in hockey history.

