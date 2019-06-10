Retired Army Colonel Douglas MacGregor: The ‘Future For The Left’ Is ‘Demographic Change’

Retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor said Monday that forcing “demographic change” is a key part of Democratic Party strategy to obtain and keep power in the United States.

The retired Army colonel pointed to the fact that illegal immigration into the U.S. benefits both Latin American countries and the U.S. Democratic Party as the two reasons why the long-term impact of President Donald Trump’s recentl deal with Mexico will likely be negligible during an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Macgregor contended that while there will be short term relief, the deal will not “profoundly influence” the border crisis in the long-term. The retired colonel then laid out two reasons to prove his point:

First, Mexico has no interest in halting the flow of either illegal immigrants from its country or any other in Latin America into the United States. … They have done it for decades. So while there may be temporary relief, it will resume. Secondly, Mexico is a narco-state. We need to be honest about this. The place is ruled by six drug cartels. These drug cartels control the government. … Ultimately, they have a permanent interest in keeping open borders.

“That’s the great draw,” Macgregor explained. “People all over South America involved with organized crime are shipping drugs through Mexico into the United States. Why would they want that to stop, along with millions of people?” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

The topic then shifted from the interests of Central and Latin American countries in shipping people into the United States to why the Democratic Party wants open borders

Macgregor brought up the fact that Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were once elected governors of California, a scenario that would be “impossible” today:

Why? It’s called demographic change, and right now the largest ethnic minority in California is largely Mexican and Hispanic. … The Latinos — the Mexicans — are the base of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has decided they are the future for the left in the United States. The more of these people that can be brought in illegally as well as legally, the better it is for the Democratic Party because their goal is to transform the United States into a facsimile of California…

President Donald Trump touted his trade deal with Mexico in a series of tweets Sunday morning after threatening the country with tariffs should they fail to aid the U.S. in curving migration at the border. The president then promised one surprise detail that would be made public “at the appropriate time.”

