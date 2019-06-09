Trump Touts Surprise In Mexico Agreement That ‘Will Be Announced At The Appropriate Time’

President Donald Trump kicked off Sunday morning by teasing a surprise addition to the recently-announced deal between the United States and Mexico.

The president began by firing back at the New York Times for an article published Saturday that asserted Mexico had already agreed months ago to take the actions announced Friday. (RELATED: Trump Announces Agreement WIth Mexico)

The article, titled “Mexico Agreed to Take Border Actions Months Before Trump Announced Tariff Deal,” suggested that Trump may have touted Friday’s deal as a way to “save face” despite not actually making any headway.

“Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump tweeted.

Another false report in the Failing @nytimes. We have been trying to get some of these Border Actions for a long time, as have other administrations, but were not able to get them, or get them in full, until our signed agreement with Mexico. Additionally, and for many years,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

The president went on to argue that Mexico had not historically been cooperative, but he believed a turning point had been reached.

…..Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn’t have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done. Importantly, some things….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Trump then hinted that there was at least one surprise in the agreement, one that had not been announced in the initial press release and would be made public “at the appropriate time.”

…..not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time. There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn’t exist for decades. However, if for some unknown reason… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

Taking another swing at the NYT and CNN, the president argued that if Mexico did not hold up its end of the bargain he could always go back to threatening or even following through with imposing tariffs.

…..there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs – But I don’t believe that will be necessary. The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

The Trump administration secured Friday’s deal by holding up the threat of a progressive tariff, beginning at 5%, against Mexican goods, if no action was taken to curb the flow of illegal immigration through Mexico to the United States.

The president went on to complain that he wasn’t getting credit for making good deals, arguing that if such a deal had been reached by the previous administration, it would have been front page news and “a National Holiday would be immediately declared.”

If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, & a National Holiday would be immediately declared. With me, despite our record setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019

