NFL Dominates 2018-2019 TV Ratings, Takes The Top 2 Spots Among The 18-49 Demographic

The NFL is king when it comes to TV ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, pro football snagged the top two spots in the TV rankings among the 18-49 demographic from September 24, 2018 through May 22, 2019. “Sunday Night Football” came in first with almost 19 million viewers every week among the demographic and had a rating of 5.2, which means roughly five percent of households in the demographic were watching.

“Thursday Night Football” came in second with a rating of 4.4.

During the entire Colin Kaepenrick national anthem debacle, it looked like the league’s ratings were going to tank. However, this past season proved the NFL has bounced back in a big way and has returned to the rightful spot at the top of the mountain. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game)

Football dominating the broadcast ratings is truly proof that God wants us all to be happy. There’s no other way to put it.

It’s also proof the soul of America is solid. As long as we’re watching football, then everything is going to be just fine at the end of the day.

I can’t tell you how happy this update makes me. Whenever we’re watching football, we’re set up for victory. I know I rag on Roger Goodell more than just about anybody else on the planet, but you have to tip your cap to him on turning this all around.

It really did look like the national anthem fiasco and politics were turning lots of people away. Clearly, they’ve come back into the fold and ready to soak up all the action.

Let’s hope the ratings continue to surge as we enter the 2019 season because I’m certainly not tired of winning just yet. I’ve got a lot of room to keep racking up all these Ws.

