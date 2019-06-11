Republicans To Send Letter To Twitter Calling For Hamas Ban

Sixteen Republican congresspeople plan to send a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Tuesday encouraging the platform to ban all content promoting terror specific to Hamas, The Daily Caller has learned.

The signatories on the letter include Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

Foreign Terrorist Organizations “use Twitter to advance their hateful ideology and propaganda. Last month, Hamas fired approximately 700 rockets into Israel killing innocent victims. It is imperative that Twitter, a United States Company, bans designated FTOs, removing all content promoting terrorist activity,” the letter reads.

Hamas was put on the Foreign Terror Organizations list in 1997 by the State Department.

.@Jack, Hamas’ charter calls for the murder of every Jew, & stresses that Jihad is an obligation. Hamas is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) & Twitter, a US based company, should terminate the Hamas accounts. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) May 9, 2019

“Over the past several years, Twitter has made some progress by removing terrorist content from groups such as ISIS and Hezbollah. However, more needs to be done to eradicate the spread of all terrorist activity by designated FTOs. Hamas follows a comprehensive charter that calls for the murder of every Jew and the destruction of the State of Israel through the covenant of Jihad,” it continued.

Hamas and Israel exchanged rocket fire this spring, which was “the most expansive action Israel has taken in Gaza since 2014’s Operation Protective Edge,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz told Haaretz.

The letter proceeds to discuss Hamas’ propensity for “firing rockets and digging terror tunnels into Israel, murdering and kidnapping Israelis, and using women and children as human shields.” It ultimately urges Twitter to “ban senior Hamas officials and associates from Twitter who radicalize individuals to incite violence against Israelis.”

The issue of social media censorship has gained traction in recent months as many platforms have banned specific fringe individuals. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Considers Creating A New Account On A Conservative Version Of Twitter)

Zeldin has repeatedly tweeted to Twitter asking why terror organizations like Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and pointing to their terror while banning others:

According to Hamas, 50 of the ppl killed at Gaza border were martyrs of Hamas. Israel shouldn’t be criticized for defending its border when 10s of thousands try crossing it w/ Day of Rage led by terrorists. For those who haven’t gotten memo yet: Hamas=Bad https://t.co/qYdqmzXURd — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 16, 2018

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!” President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet Sunday.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment.

