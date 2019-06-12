Pedro Martinez Cries While Talking About David Ortiz Getting Shot

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez got very emotional when discussing the recent shooting his former teammate David Ortiz suffered.

Ortiz had to have part of his intestines and colon removed after he was shot in the back while in the Dominican Republic this past weekend. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

Extremely late Monday night, the MLB Network shared a video of Martinez discussing his former teammate, and he had to do everything in his power to not break down into tears.

Watch the emotional moment below.

“I don’t have enough words to describe who @davidortiz is, what David means to baseball…” An emotional message from @45PedroMartinez regarding his friend and former @RedSox teammate, David Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/ZqrY08Zs3i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 11, 2019

This whole situation is crazy, and it’s clear from the outpouring of support that Ortiz is widely loved in the world of baseball and in Boston.

The man was just trying to enjoy a night out on the town when somebody sent a bullet flying through his back.

The video of the attack is one of the most chilling things I’ve ever seen.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

Now, Ortiz is back in America recovering as people try to search for answers as to why somebody tried to take him out in a very public setting.

People initially said it was a robbery attempt, but anybody with eyes can watch the video above to figure out that clearly wasn’t the case.

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

Let’s hope he heals up quickly and the men responsible for this brutal attack are brought to justice.