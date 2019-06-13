Marren Morris Defends Decision To Pose Topless For Playboy Shoot

Musician Maren Morris defended her decision to pose topless for Playboy after receiving backlash on social media.

Morris posted a preview of her photo shoot with Playboy on Instagram, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight.

The “My Church” singer shared a photo of her topless, in red pants and cowhide cowboy boots. “Strip it down. something with @playboy is coming next week…,” she captioned the photo.

One user commented on the photo, “I’m really not sure how I feel about this. Fair play to Maren for expressing herself as she wishes I guess. Just not my thing.”

The backlash Morris received caused her to defend her decision on her Instagram stories. (RELATED: Maren Morris Is The New Queen Of Country Music)

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling,” she wrote along with a black-and-white photo from the shoot. “Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.”

“I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back,” Morris added. “Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truth too.”