FBI Files Reveal Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Was Interviewed Multiple Times In The 1950s And 1960s

The FBI has released its files on Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, and he was apparently interviewed by the law enforcement agency multiple times.

According to ABC, the files reveal the legendary entertainment mogul was interviewed “in the late 1950s and early 1960s” over concerns about “obscene material.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

One memo to Director J. Edgar Hoover suggested putting Hefner under surveillance to see if he would transport “pornographic images” across state lines, according to the same report. Ultimately, the organization determined Hefner wasn’t doing anything wrong. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The found of Playboy died in 2017.

It’s pretty crazy to think about the FBI interviewing Hefner by today’s standards. Playboy is the most sanitized adult content you can think of, and it’s not even close.

The publication might not have been back in the day, but it’s hardly scandalous these days considering how much hardcore pornography there is floating around the internet.

It’s literally nothing compared to what you could access on Pornhub in a matter of seconds.

The FBI probably wouldn’t waste one second of time talking to Hefner if he was just starting Playboy in 2019. However, he started it decades ago when the standards were absolutely different.

Luckily, the FBI couldn’t find a single thing to stick. RIP to the legend who changed the entertainment game forever. The Playboy Mansion and the brand itself will both forever be remembered as icons in the world of entertainment.

Glad to see he was able to stop the feds from slowing him down.

