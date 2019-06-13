Man Killed By Police, Causing Riots In Memphis, Was Wanted For Shooting Of Mississippi Man

A black man killed in a shootout with federal police in Memphis was reportedly wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, authorities confirmed, Thursday.

Brandon Webber, 20, who was killed in a shootout with federal agents Wednesday night. He was suspected of shooting a Mississippi man June 3, then stealing the victim’s car in Hernando, Mississippi, Reuters reports.

Webber responded to a Facebook ad put out by the victim to sell his car. The two then went for a test drive of the vehicle on Monday June 3. As the victim stepped out of the car, Webber reportedly shot him five times before driving away. The victim is still alive and is currently in the hospital, DeSoto County District Attorney General John Champion told reporters at a press conference, according to ABC News.

PICTURED: Father-of-one, 20, ‘killed by cops in hail of 20 bullets in his front yard’ sparking huge riots in Memphis https://t.co/cIfEODLG9v pic.twitter.com/jphKvqyLB2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 13, 2019

A second suspect in the man’s shooting is still being sought after by authorities, according to Reuters.

A federal fugitive task force was seeking Webber in Memphis on multiple arrest warrants related to his alleged involvement in the shooting. Webber reportedly crashed his vehicle into police cars Wednesday night, starting an altercation that would result in his death. (RELATED: At Least 24 Officers Injured Amid Protest After Police Killed A Black Man In Tennessee)

Webber’s death ignited anti-police riots across the Memphis Wednesday night, resulting in 36 police officers being injured in the chaos, six of which were hospitalized, according to ABC News. Several police cars were vandalized during the rioting, and the windows of a fire station were shattered according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Rioters reportedly threw rocks and bricks at police, prompting the use of tear gas by police to break up the crowds.

At least three arrest were made, according to Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

Follow Matt on Twitter.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.