‘Men in Black: International’ Is Expected To Only Make Around $30 Million Opening Weekend

“Men in Black: International” isn’t expected to put up overly huge box office numbers this weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth is expected to make something in the ballpark of $30 million. It could possibly get as high as $37 million.

That’s a far cry from the more than $50 million the three previous movies made with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. (RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For The New ‘Men In Black’ Film. It Looks Great)

How are the numbers this low? The first three movies all did very well at the box office, and this one is ready to fall off of a cliff.

A ceiling of $37 million? Yeah, that’s hardly something to brag about, especially given what the other movies did. They put up big numbers and this one is supposed to not do much.

It’s expected to lead the weekend films, but I hardly count that as a win.

Maybe the final numbers will be higher than what is being tracked right now, but I’m not holding my breath. The tracking numbers are generally pretty accurate.

If you’re involved with this movie, the fact with the box office projections are so low can’t make you happy. It just can’t.

Imagine being the fourth film in a franchise and taking a massive hit. That’s not something you brag about at dinner with your girlfriend.

