Shark Tank Judge Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Dies In The Dominican Republic

“Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran’s brother died in April in the Dominican Republic, a death now questioned as mysterious.

Jonathan Corcoran, 60, was found in a Dominican Republic hotel room, having died of an apparent heart attack. The circumstances resemble the deaths of six other U.S. tourists in the resort destination, according to TMZ.

“John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the DR from what is believed to be natural causes,” Emily Burke, Barbara Corcoran’s assistant, told Fox News. “He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic.”

Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Died Mysteriously in Dominican Republic Hotel https://t.co/13rp8t0EFM — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2019

While Corcoran said that, to her knowledge, no autopsy had been performed on her brother yet, three of the deaths under suspicion were also reported as heart attacks. The deaths occurred in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and several Bahia Principe resorts.

Corcoran’s body is said to have been discovered by his female traveling companion. It is not yet known which hotel he was staying in.

The deaths have been linked together because the victims were otherwise healthy, and several were reported to have had a drink from their hotel minibar before falling ill. The FBI is reportedly assisting Dominican investigators, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Another Tourist Dies In Dominican Republic Resort, Bringing Mystery Deaths To Three)

Corcoran had retired from a roofing business he owned in New Jersey. He was one of nine siblings, including the “Shark Tank” judge. Barbara Corcoran has called him “my favorite brother.”

