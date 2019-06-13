Taylor Swift Reveals Name Of New Album On Social Media

Taylor Swift just let fans in on a huge secret.

The “Reputation” singer announced the name and release date of her new album on social media Thursday, according to a report published by Page Six. “Lover” is set to release Aug. 23 and will feature 18 tracks.

The tone for the album is reportedly “very romantic.”

Swift is also set to release one more single before the whole album comes out. “You Need To Calm Down” is going to be released June 14 at midnight ET. The music video will drop Monday June 17.

Not only is Swift releasing a whole album, she’s also partnering with Stella McCartney to release a clothing line.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much,” Swift said. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Finding Happiness And her New Single)

“I respect what she creates, how she creates it,” Swift added. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

This news is really too much for me to handle. I feel like we’ve been waiting for the name and release date from Swift ever since she dropped the first single “ME!” from her seventh studio album at the end of April.

I, personally, didn’t care for her newest single, but I am really looking forward to hearing the rest of her music. It always gets better after the first release.