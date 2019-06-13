Gowdy Takes Shot At Alyssa Milano’s Acting

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy took a shot at actress Alyssa Milano’s acting skills Thursday night on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.

Gowdy’s comment came in response to the actress’ tweet about President Donald Trump’s comments on accepting foreign oppo research.

Trump said Wednesday that he wouldn’t necessarily go to the FBI in the event his campaign were contacted by foreign groups with dirt on his opponents. Milano responded to his remarks on Twitter, claiming, “If we accept this as our norm … the nation will never recover.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘A Gay Man’ In Weird Tweet, Doubles-Down On Critics)

Well, that’s it. If we accept this as our norm…the nation will never recover. pic.twitter.com/v95zRZLraz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 13, 2019

WATCH:

“Alyssa Milano who seems to have a lot of influence these days over certain politicians in what’s going on, she’s an activist and an actress. She said that if this is the norm, we are in big trouble essentially. ‘Well, that’s it,’ she said, referring to the president’s comments in the Oval Office. ‘If this is our norm, the nation will never recover,’ Trey,” MacCallum began.

“Is this the same actress that launched a sex strike a couple weeks ago?” Gowdy asked.

MacCallum confirmed that she did advocate for a sex strike, arguing that “until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy” after Alabama signed its new abortion bill into law.

The strike was meant as a protest against states like Georgia and Alabama who have recently passed restrictive abortion laws.

“We are speaking of treason. I do know this. We have a robust, strong country. We are able to withstand lots of things, including her acting, and a president for whom we may disagree with on the issues,” Gowdy responded. “I didn’t agree with President Obama, but I did not think it was an existential threat to the democracy that hyperbole, I do not think it’s persuasive. She’s entitled to her opinion and I’m entitled to categorically reject it and not paying attention to it.”

Milano has regularly protested against the Trump administration, including strong opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

