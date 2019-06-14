‘Bachelorette’ Contestant And Luke P.’s Relationship Tested By Faith And Religion

“Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison revealed that Luke P. and Hannah Brown’s relationship will be tested by how they each perceive their own religious beliefs.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Chris Harrison to talk about the relationship between Brown — who has been described as a “devout Christian” — and the ever-controversial contestant Luke P. — a Baptist and member of Christ Place Church in Gainsville, Florida — in an interview published Friday.

Both Brown and Luke P. have been open about their religious beliefs so far on the show, and Harrison revealed a lot of the pair’s private conversations centered around religion and they really “bonded” over it.

“Ironically enough, faith is what brought them together, and his faith and his conservative values might be their biggest sticking point and become the biggest divide between them,” Harrison revealed. (RELATED: Eliminated ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Insinuates There’s A Lot More Drama Fans Didn’t See)

Harrison admitted that religion is another taboo topic on reality television, but that it’s still important to address.

“I think it needs to be brought in the open more sometimes, and, in this case, it’s interesting how they have very similar values, but very differing opinions on how to apply them to life,” Harrison said.

Harrison revealed that Luke P.’s religious values are strikingly conservative in comparison to Brown’s, and the two get into conflict over it.

“She stands up for herself, and handles her business, and lays down the law of no matter what you believe, my body, my choice, my life,” Harrison revealed. “If you don’t like it, there’s the door. Don’t let it hit you in the a** on the way out. That’s how she approaches all the men.”

“I love that side of Hannah. She’s very vulnerable and emotional, but don’t you dare cross her and question her decisions because this is her life and you’ve got to respect that,” Harrison added.