‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Gets Mysteriously Sent Home With No Explanation

“Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz mysteriously disappeared from the reality show Monday with really no explanation at all.

Hannah Brown announced to the other men during the show that “Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him.”

The other contestants reportedly weren’t given much information about the sudden departure either, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The boys were told that Tyler G. had been sent home on the day of the group date, contestant Cam Ayala told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima.

“It was kind of surprising to all of us,” Ayala said. “We were all by the pool, having a regular conversation, and next thing I know, Tyler’s gone.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Confronts Contestant For Having A Girlfriend In Dramatic New Clip)

“We can’t really talk about this, but it’s in the best interest for Hannah and for Tyler for him to no longer be here,” host Chris Harrison told the men at the time.

Brown never brought up the departure again. “It was pretty nipped in the bud pretty quickly and not a lot of comments were made on it,” Cam told Zima.

Tyler G. was reportedly sent home due to issues over his past behavior including an unverified rumor on Reddit.

Other notable moments from the dramatic show Monday night included frontrunner Luke P. self-imploding because Brown was giving other guys her attention. Did nobody explain to him how the show works before he went on?

This one is a spoiler. Ayala finally was sent home after manipulating Brown by telling her a sob story in order to get a “pity rose.” Thankfully, Brown chose anybody but Cam.

I don’t give out pity roses, but I pity the fool. #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/C0RmGlAmSY — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) May 28, 2019

The most interesting part of the show so far is that Matteo is still in the running, but hasn’t revealed he fathered 114 kids through sperm donation. I’ll be around until he drops that bomb on poor Brown.