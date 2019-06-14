Celebrate Courtney Cox’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Courtney Cox’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 55-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, the "Scream" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry after her first year of college when she dropped out to pursue a career in modeling. She was signed on by the famous Ford Modeling Agency in New York City.

It wasn't long after that she would start appearing on the pages of numerous magazines and being picked up as the face of such companies as Maybelline and Noxema, just to name a few. That opportunity would help get her a first shot on the small screen in a small role on the daytime CBS drama "As The World Turns" in 1984.

But it wouldn't be until she scored a lead female role on the sitcom centered around a group of 20-somethings on NBC called 'Friends" in 1994 as Monica Geller that she would become a worldwide celebrity.

During her career she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. Most notably, in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" in 1994. Honestly, I loved her in this movie alongside Jim Carrey. If for some reason you have never seen this, I can't recommend it enough.

And her "Friends" co-star, Jennifer Aniston, made headlines recently with news that the possibility of a "Friends" reunion might happen and that she was no longer a hard no on the matter.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Courtney!