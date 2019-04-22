Ariana Grande Thanks Jim Carrey After He Tweets About Her Depression Post: ‘You Are Such An Inspiration’

Ariana Grande could barely “breathe” Monday after she read a tweet from actor Jim Carrey praising the singer following her posts about depression.

“Thank [you] so much for your kindness. I don’t think [you] understand how much I adore [you] or what [you] mean to me,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted Monday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 8, 2019 at 1:46pm PDT

“Thank [you] for taking the time to share this [with] me,” she added. “You are such an inspiration. I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love & all things happy.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

And in a post right before, she tweeted that she was having trouble processing his tweet. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 22, 2019

The comments came in response to a post from the “Dumb and Dumber” star reacting to the singer’s Instagram story over the weekend about how she learned to use the term “Deep Rest” in place of the word “Depression” from the 57-year-old comedian.

“.@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the ‘Deep Rest’ concept,” Carrey tweeted. “I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!”

— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 22, 2019

Grande’s original post Saturday included a quote about how depression actually meant a person’s body just “needs deep rest,” per E! News.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world,” the quote credited to Carrey read. “It’s too much for me.”

“You should think of the word ‘depressed’ as ‘deep rest,'” it added. “Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character that you’ve been trying to play.”

Grande closed out the piece writing, “The whole LOML [love of my life] forever.”