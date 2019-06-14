Woman Accused Of Raping Female Roommate At Pennsylvania School

Police said a woman was charged for allegedly raping her female roommate at a Pennsylvania university.

Susquehanna University sophomore Pratigya Thakur, 19, was arrested Monday on rape, assault and harassment charges related to an alleged rape May 16, the New York Post reported Friday.

“She’s been charged, she was arraigned and it is to my understanding that she posted bail,” Selinsgrove Police Officer Monty Anders told The Daily Caller News Foundation over the phone.

Her roommate was moving her belongings to another university room for the summer and slept on Thakur’s bed because her bed was covered with various items, according to the affidavit. Thakur and her roommate had allegedly been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol.

Thakur allegedly later began to make sexual advances.

“Victim reports trying to wiggle from being underneath Thakur, and Thakur stated, ‘What did you say? You want me to suck your nipple?'” the arrest affidavit said, the New York Post reported. “Thakur then lifted victim’s sports bra and bit her nipple.”

The roommate told police Thakur allegedly “kept hitting” the victim’s face with her vagina, according to the New York Post.

The roommate notified university officials about the alleged rape May 29 and reported the incident to police June 6. (RELATED: Defense Attorney Says His Client Abducted, Killed Scholar)

Co-ed charged with raping female roommate at Susquehanna University https://t.co/3PoiB1Ud2L pic.twitter.com/H0ME6MRf9K — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2019

“Any student accused of violating the university code of conduct is subject to the student conduct judicial process, the consequences of which are up to and including expulsion,” University spokesperson Amanda O’Rourke said to TheDCNF over email Friday.

Thakur is from the Bronx, the New York Post reported.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.