Woman Jumped Out Of Window After Allegedly Being Raped Multiple Times In 6 Hours: Police

Police said a 29-year-old woman jumped out of a window from a New York City home after being raped for six hours Thursday.

The New York Police Department is trying to find 53-year-old Michael Hosang, who is accused of raping the woman between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. in his Queens home, NBC News reported Sunday. Hosang allegedly caused a fracture after punching the woman several times in the face.

Michael Hosang, 53, is WANTED for a violent rape in #Queens. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida license plate JZEY32.

HELP us SHARE his photo so NYPD cops can get him off the streets. Call 911 if seen and #800577TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/diF9zwnAvg — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 2, 2019

Hosang allegedly drove away in a red Chevrolet pickup truck after the woman jumped out of the window, according to NBC.

The truck had a Florida license plate that read JZEY32, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan tweeted Sunday.

The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to capturing Hosang. He is bald, has brown eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 200 pounds. (RELATED: Penn State Prof Working As Uber Driver Accused Of Kidnapping Three Women)

NYPD told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Sunday the investigation was ongoing.

