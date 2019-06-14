REPORT: Browns Players Confront Baker Mayfield Over His Comments About Duke Johnson

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Some of Baker Mayfield’s teammates on the Cleveland Browns apparently aren’t too happy with him.

According to Mike Silver late Thursday afternoon, the young quarterback was confronted by “veteran” players over his criticism of running back Duke Johnson wanting to get traded. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Says Duke Johnson Needs To ‘Get Out Of The Way’ If He’s Not Going To ‘Join’ The Team)

Silver reported that the players “hashed out their differences,” but it’s never a good sign when players have to be confronting the starting quarterback.

Mayfield’s comments about Duke Johnson either being with the team or needing to “get out of the way” were incredibly unnecessary.

The NFL is a business, and players need to get their money whenever they can. If the Browns are going to shop Johnson or bury him on the bench, then he absolutely should try to get the hell out of town.

Mayfield would have to be an idiot to not understand the dynamics at play.

 

This is just the latest sign Cleveland might not be the paradise some fans want to believe it is after trading for Odell Beckham Jr. and beefing up the offense.

Expectations are sky high, but there are clearly cracks in the foundation. Criticizing a teammate over his business is a great way to piss your teammates off.

 

This isn’t something fans should panic over, but it is proof the Browns have a long way to go before they meet the crazy high expectations.

Next time, Mayfield should just avoid a problem by learning to keep his mouth shut.

