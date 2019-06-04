Baker Mayfield Takes Shot At Gerald McCoy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy that a big name free agent spurned his team.

Mayfield took a show at newly-signed Carolina Panthers defensive end Gerald McCoy who picked the Panthers over the Browns in free agency. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers star inked a $4 million signing bonus with Carolina Monday. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Intercepts Pass During Camp For Little Kids)

“You’re either with us or against us,” Mayfield said about McCoy. “Other than that, I wish him the best.”

Baker Mayfield on Gerald McCoy signing with Panthers: “You’re either with us or against us. Other than that, I wish him the best.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 4, 2019

Some may disagree, but I love the attitude that Mayfield has taken here. The Browns have spent years in obscurity, and Mayfield’s competitive fire is exactly what they need to field a championship team. (RELATED: Baker Mayfield Gets Into Weird Exchange With Colin Cowherd On Twitter)

The Browns have had an incredible off-season, which was notable for signing superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Because of that addition and more, the Browns should enter next season as the favorite to win the AFC North. But, clearly Mayfield wasn’t satisfied.

That’s a good sign for Browns fans.

