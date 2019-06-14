Listen To Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘You Need To Calm Down’

Taylor Swift released her new single “You Need to Calm Down” at midnight, and it’s another great jam.

The song is her second single off her upcoming album “Lover,” which is set to be released August 23. The first single released a few weeks ago is called “ME!” . (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

There’s no doubt at all her fans are absolutely going to love the latest track. Give it a listen below. It’s pretty impressive.

I can’t wait for her new album to drop. We’ve heard a bit about it so far. The music superstar previously said it’s an “emotional spectrum,” and I think that’s something we’re all here for.

You’re out of your mind if you don’t think Swift is going to be swinging for the fences with her new album. She most certainly will be, and her millions of fans around the globe will be here to soak up every single second of the action.

The music industry pretty much shuts down to focus on Swift whenever she drops a new album, and I don’t expect this time to be any different.

“Reputation” set the world music on fire, and “Lover” should do the exact same thing.

August 23 can’t get here soon enough. On that Friday we’ll get her new album and the next day is the start of the college football season. What a time to be alive.

