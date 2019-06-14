REPORT: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Is Expecting With Former NFL Player

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is reportedly expecting a baby with retired NFL tight end Jordan Cameron.

Nordegren, 39, was spotted at a sporting event for her son showing off her baby bump, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. Nordegren and the former Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns player have reportedly been dating for two years.

“Elin is very private, she has been dating Jordan for a number of years, and they have kept their relationship very under wraps. Her friends are so happy for her because he is wonderful,” a source told Page Six.

“Elin and Jordan met at Art Basel in Miami a few years [ago], and they are both really happy and excited about the arrival of a new baby,” the source added. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Asks For Lawsuit Over Employee’s Death To Be Thrown Out)

Nordegren will reportedly give birth in the fall. The couple has been living together in North Palm Beach, according to sources.

“They are already a happy family. Elin deserves to be with a great guy, and he is just that,” the source admitted.

Nordegren and Woods divorced in 2010 after Woods’ highly publicized sex addiction scandal. Woods has been dating girlfriend Erica Herman since 2017. Nordegren has reportedly dated businessmen Jamie Dingman and Chris Cline.