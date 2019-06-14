Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Policy For Migrant Teen Abortions

A U.S. Court of Appeals blocked an administration policy Friday that could have allowed the government to deny abortions to unaccompanied minors in the country illegally.

The District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a previous lower court decision that the Trump administration cannot “unduly burden” women from obtaining abortions, according to Reuters.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the Trump policy in 2017 on behalf of Jane Doe, a 17-year-old undocumented immigrant minor in custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). She eventually had an abortion after filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The Supreme Court allowed the case to continue being reviewed in lower courts in order to determine whether other migrants in custody could obtain abortions, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Supremes Lift Decision Ordering Trump Administration To Facilitate Abortions For Alien Minors)

“The Trump administration’s cruel policy of blocking young immigrant women in federal custody from accessing abortion was a blatant abuse of power,” said deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project Brigitte Amiri in an ACLU press release.

⚖️???? Today a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of our challenge to the Trump administration’s policy of blocking abortions for immigrant teens in federal custody. Abortion is a RIGHT, no matter your immigration status. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 14, 2019

“We are relieved that today’s ruling continues to prevent the policy from taking effect while the case proceeds, and allows the case to proceed as a class action as we continue this fight.”

