US Blaming Iran For Bombings In Gulf Of Oman

The United States is blaming Iran for two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman yesterday. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has denied these accusations and accused the U.S. of posing “a serious threat to stability in the Middle East.”

The Iranian president, however, has previously threatened to cut off the Gulf of Oman to the United States and its allies. (RELATED: Iran Stepping Back After Preparing To Attack Us Forces)

President Trump responded to Rouhani’s statement on “Fox and Friends” this morning, saying, “Iran did do it, and you know they did it because you saw the boat,” in reference to footage released by the Navy that reportedly shows Iranian servicemen removing an unexploded mine.

Trump implemented tariffs against Iran back in April and accused the country in March of having a “military-industrial complex,” saying, “Well, I’m the one that talks about these wars that are 19 years … you do have a military-industrial complex. They do like war. You know, in Syria, with the caliphate, so I wipe out 100% of the caliphate.”

