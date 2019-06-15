Juan Archuleta Beats Eduardo Dantas At Bellator 222 With Brutal Punch To The Face

Juan Archuleta lit up Eduardo Dantas late Friday night at Bellator 222.

Archulta landed an unbelievable punch on Dantas in the second round, and that ended the fight right on the spot.

Of all the punches you've seen out of people involved in MMA, the UFC or Bellator, I can promise this one from Archulta is up there with the best of them.

Give it a watch below. It's unreal.

It really doesn’t get much more brutal than that punch from Archuleta. It really doesn’t. He cocked back and let his fist fly.

There aren’t too many humans on the planet capable of taking that kind of punch and staying up. That’s the kind of hit that immediately ends a fight.

View this post on Instagram

Major shoutout to Archuleta dropping the hammer in his fight against Dantas. It’s not often you get to see somebody dropped like that.

He lowered the boom and Dantas paid the price. Well done.

