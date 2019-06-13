Lakers Have The Second Best Odds To Win The 2020 NBA Title Amid Anthony Davis Trade Talk

The Los Angeles Lakers have shot up the board for the odds for the 2020 NBA title.

According to odds from Caesars Palace, the Lakers are the second highest team in the league at 5/1. The major jump comes after trade talk and speculation that LeBron James and company are about to land Anthony Davis from the Pelicans. (RELATED: Lakers And Pelicans Engaged In Trade Talks For Anthony Davis)

It might be tempting to bet on the Lakers with all the Anthony Davis talk circulating, but I’d really encourage you all to hesitate a bit.

First off, there’s no guarantee Davis even ends up with the Lakers. The trade hasn’t happened, and things can happen fast in the world of sports.

Look no further than the debacle this past season when the Lakers tried to trade for him. It was a disaster on every single level.

Secondly, the Lakers are going to have to give up major assets to score Anthony Davis. Even if he gets added to the roster, there’s no guarantee Los Angeles will all of a sudden become a dominating team.

Could it happen? Sure, but let’s not jump the gun here. LeBron James wasn’t nearly enough to save the franchise from embarrassment this past season.

Trading away a bunch of good players for one great player isn’t guaranteed to be a smashing success.

It should be interesting to see what the numbers jump to if the trade actually goes down. They’ll naturally only go up, but it could be another case of people reacting way too fast.

Don’t buy into the hype until we actually see some results. It’s all talk before then.

