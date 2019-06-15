Puerto Rico College Republicans Are Raising Money For A Trump Statue

WATCH:

The College Republican Federation of Puerto Rico is raising money for a bronze statue of President Donald Trump which would be placed in front of the capitol building in San Juan, along the “Walkway of the Presidents.”

The walkway currently features the statues of nine American presidents who have made official visits to the U.S. Caribbean territory. (RELATED: Congressional Democrats Vacationed in Puerto Rico During Government Shutdown.)

Melvin Soto Vazquez, the vice president of the federation, spoke with The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the effort.

Vazquez said that due to fiscal constraints curtailing spending on non-essential public works and the hesitancy of Puerto Rico’s legislative leaders to appropriate any funds to commission the statue, the College Republicans decided to get it done themselves.

He said the GoFundMe campaign has been named “Build 45.” So far they have only raised $2,000 of the $45,000 goal.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

