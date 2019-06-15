Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Former Arkansas GOP State Senator

Authorities in Arkansas have arrested a person in connection to the death of former Republican Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith.

Arkansas state police announced Friday that they arrested 48-year-old Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell and are preparing to file criminal charges against her. (RELATED: Longtime Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran Dead At 81)

“The investigation is presently at a critical juncture and no further information will be released at this hour until authorities are confident it will not comprise the integrity of the criminal case,” Arkansas state police said in a statement.

To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague. She was a friend and warm person. We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death. Please join us in prayer as we remember her family and her loved ones. #arpx pic.twitter.com/7Gfx4BDiox — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) June 5, 2019



Collins-Smith was found dead in her home last week after suffering a fatal gunshot wound, and her dead body was discovered a day or two after the shooting. She was 57 years old. (RELATED: Second GOP State Senator Discovered Shot To Death In 2 Days)

Collins-Smith served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2011 to 2013 as a Democrat before switching her party affiliation and running for the state Senate in 2014 as a Republican, where she was elected to represent the 19th district. Collins-Smith served in the state Senate for two terms, but lost re-election in 2018.

