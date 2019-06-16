Biden Leading Trump By 10 Points In Latest Fox News Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points, according to a recent Fox News poll.

In a matchup, Biden is ahead of Trump by 49 to 39% in the poll released Sunday.

The survey also put Trump behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (49-40) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (43-41). Only one point separated Trump from California Sen. Kamala Harris (42-41) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (41-40), according to the poll.

Not surprisingly, the poll found that Biden is still way ahead of his Democratic rivals in his bid to take the party’s presidential nomination. Biden is the favorite among 32% of Democrats with Sanders a distant second at 13%. No other candidate has cracked the double-digit support level, with Warren at 9% and Harris and Buttigieg both at 8%. (RELATED: Joe Biden 2020 Website Is Tricking People Into Thinking It’s The Real Thing)

Sanders has seen his support plummet in the last three months, with most of it going to Warren, Harris and Buttigieg.

The poll suggests that Democrats are rallying around Biden because they see him as a candidate who can “unite Americans around shared beliefs,” and who possesses “high ethical standards.” He is more accepted by traditional Democrats than by those calling themselves progressives.

Although Biden has described himself as the “most progressive” Democrat running for president, he has supported some conservative policy positions in the past as a senator from Delaware, including support for traditional marriage and the “three strikes” crime bill — both under former President Bill Clinton. Most recently, he had a change of heart over the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding of most abortions. Biden denounced the law.

“Some on the left mock Biden as naive for suggesting he can bring Americans together, but primary voters prefer his steady style and unifying approach,” Democratic pollster Chris Anderson told Fox News. “A big question is whether another candidate can provide a viable alternative for voters who like Biden’s approach, but aren’t enthused with his candidacy.” (RELATED: Biden Supported Restoration Of Citizenship For Confederate Leader Jeff Davis)

President Trump is planning an official campaign launch on June 18.

The Fox News poll is a result of a survey conducted randomly from June 9-12 among 1,001 registered voters. The results have a margin of sampling error of ± 3 percentage points.

